Henderson (quadricep) provided 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers.

Henderson returned to the court after missing the last four games with a left quad contusion, which came after a recent three-game absence due to a back strain. The second-year guard was the first player off the bench for Portland and came through with an efficient scoring performance, highlighted by a perfect showing from the free-throw line. Though he ate into fellow reserve guard Dalano Banton's minutes in his return, Henderson may not see his playing time pick up dramatically in competitive contests if the Trail Blazers continue to run with backcourt starters Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe in 30-plus-minute roles.