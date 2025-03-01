Henderson totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-102 win over the Nets.

Henderson supplied a full stat line Friday, also reaching double figures in scoring in his fifth straight game. Over his last eight contests, the 2023 lottery pick has averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes. Turnovers could remain an issue for the second year-guard, however, and Henderson's overall fantasy upside will remain capped while he consistently functions from Portland's second unit as long as Anfernee Simons is healthy.