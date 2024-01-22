Henderson (nose) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Henderson is uncertain to play Sunday due to a nasal contusion he suffered in Friday's game against the Pacers. The rookie is going to test out how he feels ahead of game time to determine his availability.
