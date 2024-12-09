Henderson (quadriceps) will play Sunday against the Lakers.
Henderson will return to action after missing his team's last four matchups while on the mend from a bruised left quad. He's expected to be deployed off the bench Sunday evening.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable to face LAL•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Not playing Friday vs. Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Iffy for Friday vs. Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Considered day-to-day•