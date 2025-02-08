Henderson (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Henderson has shaken off a questionable tag and will suit up for a 30th straight game. Over his last seven appearances (one start), he's averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.5 minutes per game.
