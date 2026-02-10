Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) is available Monday against the 76ers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Henderson was added to the Portland injury report as probable due to injury management, and he's since been cleared to play after being held out Saturday. He stuffed the stat sheet in his season debut Friday, tallying 11 points, five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 21 minutes.
