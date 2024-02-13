Henderson (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Henderson is in danger of missing his third straight matchup while dealing with a left foot sprain. He'll likely be monitored closely throughout the day to determine his status for Tuesday evening.
