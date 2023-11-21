Portland assigned Henderson (ankle) to the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday for conditioning purposes.

Henderson has been sidelined since spraining his right ankle against the Pistons on Nov. 1, but it appears he's nearing a return to game action. He'll presumably get a few practices in with the G League affiliate, and if everything goes well, the 2023 No. 3 overall pick could suit up again soon. Before the injury, Henderson was off to a rough start, averaging just 8.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 4.0 turnovers per game while shooting 34.6 percent from the field, but he'll get plenty of opportunities to change that narrative once he's back to full strength.