Henderson contributed 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 134-128 victory over the Spurs.

Henderson has started Portland's last two games, both against the Spurs, and he has hit the 20-point mark in both contests. Even though he's looked raw at times, he seems to be finding his footing at the NBA level, though his path to a starting role is likely blocked as long as Malcolm Brogdon remains on the roster. Henderson averages 15.8 points per game over his last 10 appearances (two starts).