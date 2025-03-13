Henderson registered 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The 30 points represented Henderson's best scoring performance since he rained 39 down on the Nets on Jan. 14. The third overall pick in the 2023 Draft has developed a little more consistency of late, scoring in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games and averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over that span, but he's still a long way from living up to his pedigree.