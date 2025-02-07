Henderson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Henderson is in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 6 due to right ankle soreness. If the second-year pro is sidelined, Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton could see a bump in minutes. Over his last five outings (one start), Henderson has averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 25.6 minutes per game. He has shot 43.5 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.