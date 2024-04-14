Henderson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to a left hip injury.

This is a new issue for Henderson, and Portland could be tempted to err on the side of caution for the season finale. If Henderson ends up playing, he would likely continue to see heavy usage. During Friday's loss to Houston, Henderson logged 30 points (10-23 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.