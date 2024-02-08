Henderson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to a left foot contusion.

Henderson appears to have picked up a bone bruise in his left foot and will be at risk of missing his first game since Nov. 21. He's logged 30 or more minutes in back-to-back games, averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 35.0 minutes. If he ends up missing, Rayan Rupert and Matisse Thybulle could pick up extra minutes.