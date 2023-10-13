Henderson tallied 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes against Phoenix in a preseason loss Thursday.

Henderson posted a solid 7-6-1 line across 19 minutes in his NBA preseason debut Tuesday, and he was even more impressive against the Blazers on Thursday. The rookie point guard led Portland in scoring in the contest and contributed as a rebounder and distributor as well, though he also committed six turnovers and fouled out of the game. Like almost all rookies, Henderson will likely experience some growing pains as he adjusts to the NBA game, but he should get ample opportunity to produce and has already shown tremendous upside through two exhibition contests.