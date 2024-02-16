Henderson logged 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 128-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Henderson is Portland's point guard of the future, and although injuries derailed a promising rookie season, he's worked his way back into the top spot thanks to productive nights off the bench. Malcom Brogdon (elbow) should return after the All-Star break, which could send Henderson back to the bench.