Henderson racked up 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 135-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Seeing his first action of the season after recovering from a torn hamstring, Henderson led Portland in assists despite being on the second unit and seeing a limited workload. The third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has yet to live up to expectations, but with Shaedon Sharpe leaving Friday's win early due to a calf injury, Henderson might need to handle a bigger role right away in the backcourt.