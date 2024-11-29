Henderson is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Kings due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Despite not being on the injury report all day, Henderson is now in danger of missing his fourth out of Portland's last five contests Friday. With Dalano Banton (knee) also questionable, Rayan Rupert could be in store for increased playing time.
