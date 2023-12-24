Henderson ended with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-106 loss to Golden State.
Henderson led the Portland bench in scoring and minutes played while recording a team-high-tying steals mark and connecting on a pair of threes in a losing effort. Henderson, who set a season high in steals, has recorded 10 or more points in 12 games this year.
