Henderson chipped in 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 loss to Dallas.

Henderson led all Portland bench players in scoring, shots made and minutes played while ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Henderson has provided a nice lift offensively this season, reaching double figures in scoring on 10 occasions including in five of his last six outings.