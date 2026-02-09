Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Likely to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Henderson missed Saturday's game for injury management purposes as he is coming off an extended absence due to a hamstring issue, but he is likely to return to action Monday. Should he suit up, he figures to see plenty of usage considering the plethora of injuries the team is dealing with.
