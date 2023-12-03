Henderson totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 overtime loss to the Jazz.
Henderson's shot volume increased dramatically Saturday His return from the ankle injury is coming along, but he'll need to show dramatic improvement to get back into the starting lineup. Malcolm Brogdon's stint with the first unit has yielded superb results, and although the team views Henderson as the point guard of the future, the Trail Blazers also desperately need to string some wins together.
