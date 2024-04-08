Henderson posted 15 points (3-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 loss to Boston.
Henderson led all Portland starters in assists while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and concluding as one of three players with 15 or more points in a near double-double outing. Henderson has distributed eight or more assists in 12 games this season, adding 15 or more points in 10 of those contests. He has now tallied at least 15 points in nine of his last 10 appearances.
