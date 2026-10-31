Henderson finished with 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-90 victory over the Jazz.

Aside from his four turnovers, Henderson played well in his first start of the season, providing a scoring punch for Portland while doing a nice job of disrupting passing lanes. Ja Morant (hamstring) will miss at least the next four weeks, so Henderson should be locked in as a starter for Portland. He's someone to consider grabbing off the waiver wire.