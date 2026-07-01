Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: New-look backcourt incoming?

Henderson is in jeopardy of moving back to a bench role after Portland acquired Ja Morant in a trade this offseason.

Henderson closed the 2025-26 campaign as a starter after missing the first half of the season with a torn hamstring. Not only do the Trail Blazers now have Morant in the mix, but Damian Lillard (Achilles) is also a candidate to jump into the starting lineup in his 2026-27 return to the floor. Until Portland makes its backcourt plans a bit clearer, Henderson is a difficult player to rank from a fantasy perspective ahead of the new year.