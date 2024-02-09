Henderson won't play in in Thursday's game against Detroit due to a right foot sprain, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Henderson is considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play coming Saturday versus the Pelicans. With Malcolm Brogdon (illness) also out, the Trail Blazers could turn to turn to Rayan Rupert, Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara to play more minutes than usual.