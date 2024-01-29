Henderson (quadriceps) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Henderson was questionable coming into Sunday due to a left quadriceps contusion that caused him to leave Friday's game against the Spurs early. The rookie has averaged 11.3 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game over his last three complete games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Status in question Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Exits with quad bruise•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable to return•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Productive off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Game-time decision Sunday•