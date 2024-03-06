Henderson (thigh) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
This will be the seventh game in a row on the shelf for Henderson, and his timetable remains murky at best. Given Portland's place in the standings, they are not in a position to rush him back to the floor. Henderson's next chance to play will be Friday against Houston.
