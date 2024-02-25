Henderson (adductor) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Henderson will be sidelined for a second straight game to open the Trail Blazers' post-All-Star-break schedule while he contends with a left adductor strain. The rookie hadn't been nursing an injury prior to the break before taking part in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, so it's possible he sustained the adductor strain during the exhibition. His absence Sunday should allow Anfernee Simons to shift over from shooting guard to make another start at point guard.