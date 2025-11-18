Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Henderson remains sidelined while on the mend from a left hamstring tear. The team has yet to provide an update on his rehab, so he can be considered week-to-week until more information on a timetable for his return comes to light.
