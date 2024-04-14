Henderson (hip) will not play in Portland's regular-season finale in Sacramento.
With Portland out of playoff contention, Henderson's rookie season has come to an end. It was an up-and-down year for the No. 2 overall pick due to inefficiency and injuries. He will finish with averages of 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 triples across 28.5 minutes in 62 games. The 20-year-old shot 38.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc.
