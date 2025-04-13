Henderson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

A concussion will keep Henderson on the sidelines for the final game of the 2024-25 season. The second-year guard showed some flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign, but his fantasy upside was often limited by his role in the rotation. He ends the campaign with averages of 12.7 points and 5.1 assists per game, and aside from a slight regression compared to his rookie year, he also started in only 10 of his 66 regular-season appearances.