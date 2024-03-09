Henderson (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Henderson was considered doubtful before this update, and he'll now miss his eighth straight contest. Henderson previously expressed some optimism about returning Saturday versus the Raptors, so his fantasy managers may have him back in their lineups soon.
