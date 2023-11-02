Henderson won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Pistons due to a right ankle sprain, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Henderson left Wednesday's game with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain. The rookie guard had tallied 11 points and seven assists before exiting. Henderson's status for Friday's matchup with Memphis is uncertain.
