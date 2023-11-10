Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss at least two more weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Henderson sprained his ankle against the Pistons on Nov. 1 and has been diagnosed with a bone bruise. He's now facing a multi-week absence that will likely keep him off the court until at least late November, but he'll continue to rehab over the next few weeks ahead of his return to action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out against Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play against Memphis•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Out for remainder of game•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Struggles once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Scores 11 in NBA debut•