Henderson ended with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

Henderson didn't post a particularly impressive shooting line, but he still managed to lead the Blazers in scoring while finishing second on the squad in assists. The rookie guard also logged a team-high 35 minutes, providing further evidence that he's past the adductor injury that caused him to miss eight straight games between late February and early March. This was Henderson's highest scoring effort since his return from that issue.