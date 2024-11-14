Henderson will start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Henderson will fill in at point guard for Anfernee Simons (illness), marking the second-year guard's first start of the 2024-25 campaign. Through 12 games, Henderson is averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 25.4 minutes.