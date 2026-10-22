Henderson provided 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-83 victory over the Suns.

While all five Portland starters scored in double digits during the rout, Henderson was the only member of the second unit to deliver 10-plus points. The fourth-year guard is firmly behind Damian Lillard and Ja Morant on the backcourt depth chart to begin the season and is working off the bench with Jrue Holiday, but after a strong training camp and preseason, Henderson could be poised to thrive in that role.