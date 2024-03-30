Henderson accumulated a team-high 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 142-82 loss to the Heat.

The rookie guard was the only Portland player to put up much of a fight in the largest win in Miami franchise history. Henderson has begun to look more like the third overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and over seven straight starts he has averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.6 steals.