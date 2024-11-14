Henderson logged 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 win over the Timberwolves.

Henderson logged his first start of the season with mixed results. It's difficult to break into the starting five with Anfernee Simons (illness) and Shaedon Sharpe playing at a high level, and Sharpe's 33 -point performance in the win clouds Henderson's outlook even further. Henderson was drafted as the presumptive heir to Damian Lillard's role last season, but first-unit minutes aren't coming his way.