Henderson amassed 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 110-92 loss to Houston.

The Trail Blazers are dealing with a rash of injuries in the backcourt, and that should allow Henderson to remain in a starting role for the time being, although the fact that the team is not playing for anything except a high pick in the 2024 NBA Draft should boost his chances of seeing extended minutes. Henderson has been doing a good job of late since he's averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game over his last five appearances, but the efficiency continues to be an issue, as he's shooting 39.3 percent from the field in that span.