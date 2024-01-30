Henderson produced 22 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 130-104 victory over Philadelphia.

Henderson was bale to play both ends of the back-to-back despite suffering a quad injury Friday evening, anf although he barely made an impact Sunday, he bounced back with an excellent total against the Sixers. While Henderson's fortunes have increased amid Portland's injury woes, the projected point guard of the future has been the odd man out of late, as Malcolm Brogdon's standout play has kept him relegated to the bench.