Henderson supplied 39 points (13-18 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets.

Henderson was on fire the entire game, posting a career-high 39 points, albeit in a losing effort. The 20-year-old received the starting nod for the first time since Nov. 20 with Deni Avdija (ankle) sidelined. Henderson made the most of his opportunity and buried eight triples -- his previous high this season had been only three. The second-year pro has faced his fair share of struggles this year, though his production Tuesday is a step in the right direction for the No. 3 pick of the 2023 Draft.