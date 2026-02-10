Henderson contributed 12 points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 135-118 win over Philadelphia.

The Trail Blazers added Jrue Holiday due partly to Scoot Henderson's health, but the team still views the 2023 first-round pick as its point guard of the future. Things haven't gone according to plan for the youngster, but it's easy to forget that he came directly out of high school and just turned 22 last week. His recent results indicate a promising return to health, but a promotion to the starting lineup is unlikely this season.