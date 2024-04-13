Henderson notched 30 points (10-23 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to Houston.

Though Portland dropped its 60th game of the season, the organization should be happy with Henderson's progression down the stretch after selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft as Damian Lillard's heir apparent. Henderson's season-long numbers are still marred by inefficient shooting from the field and three-point range, but he's made dramatic strides while starting in each of Portland's last 14 games. During that stretch, Henderson is averaging 18.9 points, 7.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 34.2 minutes while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from distance.