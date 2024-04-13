Henderson had 30 points (10-23 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to Houston.

Although Portland's lost season is a disappointment, the team should be happy with Henderson's progression after naming him Damian Lillard's heir apparent. The team made a four-year, $44M investment in the rookie, and although injuries thwarted him at various points, he finished as one of the league's best freshmen.