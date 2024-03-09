Henderson (thigh) has been given a probable designation for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Although he has not officially been cleared, Henderson appears on track to return from an eight-game absence. Should he indeed get the green light, the rookie would likely be facing some type of minutes limit given his length of time on the sidelines. More clarity on his status should come closer to tipoff.
