Henderson ended with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 105-93 loss to the Knicks.

Henderson got the starting nod since Anfernee Simons (knee) was ruled out, and he delivered a decent performance, though the shooting woes continue to plague the rookie. Henderson is now shooting just 39.3 percent from the field, as well as 31 percent from three-point range, over his last 10 games.