Henderson totaled 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder.

Henderson struggled from the field, but managed to put together a solid stat line. The rookie point guard has produced averages of 12.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in January, but his overall fantasy value is being watered down by poor shooting percentages and a lack of defensive stats.