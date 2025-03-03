Henderson amassed 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 133-129 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Henderson provided a nice spark off the Portland bench Sunday, leading all second unit players in scoring, threes made and assists in an offensives showcase. Henderson has connected on three or more threes in 12 outings, nine of which have come off the bench. He has connected on three or more threes in four of his last five appearances.