Henderson logged 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 128-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Henderson is Portland's starting point guard for both the present and future, with head coach Chauncey Billups stating prior to the contest that the rookie will remain on the top unit for the rest of the season, even once Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) returns from injury. Though the 20-year-old's jump from the G League Ignite to the NBA hasn't been as smooth as many anticipated, Henderson has shown improvement of late. Over his last six outings, Henderson is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 40 percent from downtown.